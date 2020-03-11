Rising 2021 California ATH Devin Kirkwood High On Michigan, Planning OV
Michigan is looking to lure more talent from the state of California.
UM head coach Jim Harbaugh recently made a swing through Los Angeles, which resulted in an offer for a super-intriguing prospect in three-star Gardena (Calif.) Serra athlete Devin Kirkwood.
At 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, Kirkwood best projects as a defensive back at the next level, but his build, athleticism and upside should allow him to move around depending on scheme.
“Colleges see me as a hybrid safety that can play corner and also nickel,” Kirkwood said. “I see myself doing all of that in college. Michigan sees me kind of like Jabrill Peppers as a Viper. Whatever they need me to play, I’m happy with it.”
Kirkwood is high on Michigan early on and is keeping in regular contact with the coaching staff.
