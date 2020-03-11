At 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, Kirkwood best projects as a defensive back at the next level, but his build, athleticism and upside should allow him to move around depending on scheme.

“Colleges see me as a hybrid safety that can play corner and also nickel,” Kirkwood said. “I see myself doing all of that in college. Michigan sees me kind of like Jabrill Peppers as a Viper. Whatever they need me to play, I’m happy with it.”

Kirkwood is high on Michigan early on and is keeping in regular contact with the coaching staff.