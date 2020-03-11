News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2021 California ATH Devin Kirkwood High On Michigan, Planning OV

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is looking to lure more talent from the state of California.

UM head coach Jim Harbaugh recently made a swing through Los Angeles, which resulted in an offer for a super-intriguing prospect in three-star Gardena (Calif.) Serra athlete Devin Kirkwood.

California athlete Devin Kirkwood holds a Michigan offer.
California athlete Devin Kirkwood holds a Michigan offer.

At 6-foot-4, 175 pounds, Kirkwood best projects as a defensive back at the next level, but his build, athleticism and upside should allow him to move around depending on scheme.

“Colleges see me as a hybrid safety that can play corner and also nickel,” Kirkwood said. “I see myself doing all of that in college. Michigan sees me kind of like Jabrill Peppers as a Viper. Whatever they need me to play, I’m happy with it.”

Kirkwood is high on Michigan early on and is keeping in regular contact with the coaching staff.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}