Rising 2021 San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra offensive tackle Mason Murphy picked up an offer from Michigan shortly after Harbaugh stopped by his school.

“I'm really excited,” Murphy said. “This is a huge offer for me because they are 14th in the nation, and my family is mostly from Michigan. We were in the weight room and Coach Harbuagh and Coach (Josh) Gattis were both there. My head coach told me they offered me.”