Rising 2021 California OL Mason Murphy Shares Thoughts On Michigan Offer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally spent some time in California last week.
Harbaugh and the Wolverines took advantage of the bye week and hit the recruiting trail, sending out several new offers, especially out West.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
Rising 2021 San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra offensive tackle Mason Murphy picked up an offer from Michigan shortly after Harbaugh stopped by his school.
“I'm really excited,” Murphy said. “This is a huge offer for me because they are 14th in the nation, and my family is mostly from Michigan. We were in the weight room and Coach Harbuagh and Coach (Josh) Gattis were both there. My head coach told me they offered me.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news