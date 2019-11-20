Rising 2021 California OL Ross Maseuli Excited About Michigan Offer
Michigan took advantage of the bye week earlier this month by hitting the recruiting trail hard.
In fact, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made a West Coast swing and saw several prospects in California, including rising 2021 offensive lineman Ross Maseuli.
The San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JeSerra product notched an offer from Michigan shortly after Harbaugh’s stop and was thrilled about the opportunity.
“I am extremely excited to be offered by Michigan,” Maseuli said. “I have high in interest in Michigan. I really like the tradition and facilities of Michigan football and all the love in Michigan for football.”
Maseuli added that he loves Harbaugh’s NFL experience and coaching background.
