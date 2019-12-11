News More News
Rising 2021 Hawaii WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is looking to make another splash in Hawaii.

The Wolverines went out to the islands and landed a big commitment from wide receiver Roman Wilson this cycle. Now, Michigan has its sights set on 2021 wide out Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

The Kapolei (Hawaii) product recently notched an offer from the Wolverines and is excited about the new opportunity.

Hawaii wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala holds a Michigan offer.
“Michigan is a big and great program, and I’m just blessed with the opportunity,” he said. “One of the guys I enjoy watching is Donovan Peoples-Jones. He runs great routes and make plays. Also, just knowing that Coach Jim (Harbaugh) has been at the best level and knows what it takes to get there is going to be big for me.”


