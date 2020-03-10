News More News
Rising 2021 Philadelphia Athlete Tyreek Chappell Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is after another intriguing prospect in Pennsylvania.

The Wolverines put an offer on the table for three-star Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast athlete Tyreek Chappell last week.

Chappell was all smiles when he received the news.

Philadelphia athlete Tyreek Chappell holds a Michigan offer.

“I'm very excited about the offer,” Chappell said. “I still can't believe I got this offer. This offer means a lot to me because Michigan is one of my favorite universities.”

Chappell is listed as a wide receiver, but the majority of schools are recruiting him as a defensive back. In fact, all but a couple of his offers are for the defensive side of the ball.

{{ article.author_name }}