{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 11:30:00 -0600') }}

Rising 2021 Seattle OL Owen Prentice Excited About New Michigan Offer

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

It’s not often that Michigan makes its way to the Pacific Northwest.

However, UM head coach Jim Harbaugh personally took a flight to Seattle on Tuesday after doing a little recruiting in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Seattle offensive lineman Owen Prentice added a Michigan offer this week.
Seattle offensive lineman Owen Prentice added a Michigan offer this week.

While there, Harbaugh made a stop at Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea to check in on three-star offensive lineman Owen Prentice.

And that resulted in a new Michigan offer for Prentice.

