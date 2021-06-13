Rising 2022 Chicagoland WR Jacob Bostick Ready For Michigan Visit
Jacob Bostick is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest.
The three-star 2022 wide receiver out Palatine (Ill.) High impressed in the long jump and triple jump this track season and has proved to be an athletic pass catcher on the outside with pads on.
Bostick made unofficial visits to Iowa and Ohio State to kick off the month of June and took his first official visit to Illinois over the weekend. Now, Bostick is mapping out the rest of his summer visit schedule.
“Illinois is my first official visit,” Bostick said. “I’m talking to Cincinnati about an official. Louisville just offered and talked to me about getting up for an unofficial. I’m really looking forward to getting to Michigan for an unofficial. Kansas State and Pitt are two other potential visits.”
Bostick’s visit with Michigan is slated for this week.
The Wolverines are expanding their wide receiver board and have shown increased interest in Bostick over the last few weeks.
