Rising 2022 Chicagoland WR Jacob Bostick Ready For Michigan Visit

Jacob Bostick is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest.

The three-star 2022 wide receiver out Palatine (Ill.) High impressed in the long jump and triple jump this track season and has proved to be an athletic pass catcher on the outside with pads on.

Bostick made unofficial visits to Iowa and Ohio State to kick off the month of June and took his first official visit to Illinois over the weekend. Now, Bostick is mapping out the rest of his summer visit schedule.