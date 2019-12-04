News More News
Rising 2022 DE Justice Finkley Talks Michigan Offer, Weekend Visit

EJ Holland
Michigan’s big visit weekend resulted in a new offer for rising 2022 Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville defensive end Justice Finkley.

While Finley lives in the heart of SEC country, Michigan has always been a program high on his mind. When the opportunity to visit presented itself, Finkley made his way to Ann Arbor and left with a scholarship in hand.

Needless to say, Finkley was thrilled about the offer from the Wolverines.

Alabama defensive lineman Justice Finkley visited Michigan over the weekend. (Rivals.com)

“It’s an honor to receive an offer from a notable program like Michigan,” Finkley said. “To say that I was excited is an understatement.”

While on campus, Finley took in ‘The Game’ and also had a chance to get his first in-depth look at the campus, facilities and program overall.

