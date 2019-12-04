Rising 2022 DE Justice Finkley Talks Michigan Offer, Weekend Visit
Michigan’s big visit weekend resulted in a new offer for rising 2022 Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville defensive end Justice Finkley.
While Finley lives in the heart of SEC country, Michigan has always been a program high on his mind. When the opportunity to visit presented itself, Finkley made his way to Ann Arbor and left with a scholarship in hand.
Needless to say, Finkley was thrilled about the offer from the Wolverines.
“It’s an honor to receive an offer from a notable program like Michigan,” Finkley said. “To say that I was excited is an understatement.”
While on campus, Finley took in ‘The Game’ and also had a chance to get his first in-depth look at the campus, facilities and program overall.
