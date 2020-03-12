News More News
Rising 2022 In-State ATH Jaden Mangham A Name To Know

Jaden Mangham is an intriguing in-state prospect.

The 2022 athlete from Birmingham (Mich.) Groves is listed as a wide receiver but has been playing defensive back at a high level on the club 7v7 circuit. And college coaches have taken notice.

Rising 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham holds nine offers.
“Recruiting is going well,” Mangham said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches. I’m looking to get out to a lot of schools for visits in the summer. I know we want to go to Kansas, Colorado, Michigan and Michigan State.”

Mangham is closing in on double digit offers. Right now, he has scholarships in hand from Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue and a handful of others.

Mangham is on Michigan’s radar, and he hopes to hear more from the Wolverines down the line.

