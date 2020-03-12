“Recruiting is going well,” Mangham said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches. I’m looking to get out to a lot of schools for visits in the summer. I know we want to go to Kansas, Colorado, Michigan and Michigan State.”

Mangham is closing in on double digit offers. Right now, he has scholarships in hand from Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue and a handful of others.

Mangham is on Michigan’s radar, and he hopes to hear more from the Wolverines down the line.