Rising 2022 Iowa DB Xavier Nwankpa Talks Michigan Offer, Visit
A number of talented underclassmen made their way to Michigan over the weekend, including 2022 cornerback Xavier Nwankpa.
The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk product enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor and got his first in-depth look at Michigan.
“The visit went great,” Nwankpa said. “Talking to all the coaches was a great part, but seeing the Michigan difference really stood out. The facilities were some of the best I’ve seen a college have — from the weight room to the indoor.”
Nwankpa also happened to earn an offer before the end of his trip.
Notching a scholarship from the Wolverines meant a lot to him, and it’s safe to say UM is a player in his recruitment early on.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news