News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 14:07:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 Iowa DB Xavier Nwankpa Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

A number of talented underclassmen made their way to Michigan over the weekend, including 2022 cornerback Xavier Nwankpa.

The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk product enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor and got his first in-depth look at Michigan.

Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa holds a Michigan offer.
Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

“The visit went great,” Nwankpa said. “Talking to all the coaches was a great part, but seeing the Michigan difference really stood out. The facilities were some of the best I’ve seen a college have — from the weight room to the indoor.”

Nwankpa also happened to earn an offer before the end of his trip.

Notching a scholarship from the Wolverines meant a lot to him, and it’s safe to say UM is a player in his recruitment early on.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}