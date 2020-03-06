“The visit went great,” Nwankpa said. “Talking to all the coaches was a great part, but seeing the Michigan difference really stood out. The facilities were some of the best I’ve seen a college have — from the weight room to the indoor.”

Nwankpa also happened to earn an offer before the end of his trip.

Notching a scholarship from the Wolverines meant a lot to him, and it’s safe to say UM is a player in his recruitment early on.