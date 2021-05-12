 Rising 2025 OL Warren Nolen Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2025 OL Warren Nolen Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Warren Nolen is still in middle school, but he’s quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2025 offensive lineman out of Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict already holds a trio of offers from big name programs in Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.

“It’s a little weird to me,” Nolen said. “I didn’t think I would be getting offers at this age. I thought I would be getting them in high school. It’s really cool, too. I don’t see a lot of people getting offers at this age. I’m 13 years old in the eighth grade.”

If Warren’s surname sounds familiar, that’s probably because it is. Warren is the younger brother of five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the No. 3 ranked overall prospect in the 2022 class.

While Walter is three years older than Warren, the two would love to have a chance to play together at the next level, which is a possibility.

