Warren Nolen is still in middle school, but he’s quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2025 offensive lineman out of Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict already holds a trio of offers from big name programs in Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee.

“It’s a little weird to me,” Nolen said. “I didn’t think I would be getting offers at this age. I thought I would be getting them in high school. It’s really cool, too. I don’t see a lot of people getting offers at this age. I’m 13 years old in the eighth grade.”