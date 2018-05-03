Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views , the two debate which 2018 NFL draftee is the biggest steal.

The problem? The Eagles are so loaded on the defensive line that he might have trouble making the team. But if he does, I can see him having a big-time impact as a pass rusher and a long NFL career.

Josh Sweat stands out to me in this category as a steal in round four. Sweat, who had a horrible injury as a senior in high school, took awhile to return to form in college and was a bit erratic and inconsistent at times. But he has length, speed and the ceiling to be a great player.

Maurice Hurst is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL Draft and it’s almost implausible that he fell to the fifth round. Oakland definitely got the biggest steal of the draft and the Raiders made a smart, calculated pick that should pay off for years to come.



I understand the concern. The Michigan standout did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine after being diagnosed with a heart condition. But doctors at Michigan and Harvard examined Hurst and cleared him again for football activities. It’s hard to believe that would be done if Hurst was not completely healthy to participate.

Eleven defensive tackles were drafted before Hurst. You’re telling me Taven Bryan from Florida or P.J. Hall from Sam Houston State or Nathan Shepherd from Fort Hays State are better players than Hurst?

Teams missed on Hurst and it’s going to pay off for the Raiders. For someone so extremely talented to drop to the fifth round was hard to believe.