COPPELL, Texas – A bunch of heavily recruited prospects in the Mid-South region and beyond came to the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas last weekend. Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson takes a shot at making some early commitment predictions on some of them here.

Sael Reyes

There appears to be a two-team race at hand for the four-star DeSoto defensive back. But if you have known Reyes for any amount of time in his recruitment, you will have seen that Texas A&M has always been the most talked about program. The Texas Longhorns have made some noise with him as of late, but the connections in College Station may be too strong. His brother, Antonio Johnson, played for the Aggies just a few short years ago and he wishes for him to also join the Aggie family. It would be tough to believe he does anything else other than follow in his brother's steps. Prediction: Texas A&M

Zadian Gentry

Gentry has done nothing but praise Missouri this offseason for the way the Tigers have established their relationship. There are still a number of official visits to go through for the McKinney product, including Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, SMU and Baylor, but if he were to commit today, the Tigers are in the best spot. The Missouri program has been trending up and landing a heavily pursued defensive back out of the Metroplex would be quite a win. Prediction: Missouri

Taz Williams Jr.

While it will likely be at least two months before Williams Jr. makes a commitment decision, he says he could make one right now if he needed to. Hearing him talk about programs and relationships, Michigan stands out. He praises Ron Bellamy and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, who shares a hometown of Pittsburgh with Williams. The connection between and the staff is genuine and if you couple that with the strength and stability of the Wolverines' program, they sit in a very good spot. Prediction: Michigan

Drew Evers

If this plays out how it looks like it may, it will be quite the storyline. Drew's older brother, Nick Evers, signed with Oklahoma in the 2022 class as a four-star quarterback. After just one season in Norman, he transferred to Wisconsin. So, with Drew now in the spotlight, it may seem odd that he too would choose the Sooners. But to his credit, Drew has said his recruitment is 100-percent independent of his brother's, especially since there has been staff turnover since that time. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has connected well early on and Drew has said he feels comfortable with the staff. The Oklahoma program fits the culture Evers is looking for. His recruitment will be packed with big-time programs pursuing, but the Sooners have early momentum. Prediction: Oklahoma

Dakotah Terrell