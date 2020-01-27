“His size and length are the kind of things you can’t coach. He’ll have to get a little quicker when it comes to moving laterally side to side, but he is pretty explosive off the line and he has tools that will serve him well down the road.”

Rivals labeled Harrell as an outside linebacker after he primarily played the position this past season at Berkeley Prep, though he was also moved around at times to utilize his athleticism.

Michigan tabbed him as a defensive end when he signed his letter of intent in mid-December, however, which shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise when considering the Wolverines signed five other linebackers in their 2020 recruiting class.