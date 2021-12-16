Rivals considers Michigan a 'winner' during National Signing Day

Michigan has been lauded for its impressive finish during the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class.

Flipping two three-star prospects in Alex Orji from Virginia Tech and Amorion Walker from Notre Dame, as well as a handful of four-stars including wide receiver Darrius Clemons, safety Keon Sabb and defensive lineman Derrick Moore, you'd be hard-pressed to find a national outlet that won't be impressed with the Wolverines were able to do on Wednesday.

Rivals were one of those outlets as National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney listed the Wolverines in his 'Winners and Losers' piece.

"Everything is going Michigan’s way these days. The Wolverines beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten championship, is going to the College Football Playoff and had lots of flipping success on signing day. Four-star former ClemsoncommitKeon Sabbessentially flipped after being decommitted for just a few days. That’s a big win that gets the Wolverines back into Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Landing four-star receiverDarrius Clemons picked the Wolverines after they weren’t really all that in the picture but a weekend visit changed everything. Michigan also flipped former Notre DamepledgeAmorion Walkerand dual-threat QBAlex Orji from Virginia Tech. Losing four-starDeone Walker to Kentucky and high three-star DE Ethan Burke, who flipped to Texas, doesn’t hurt as much after all the recruiting victories."

With one more signing period to come in February, there's always a chance the Wolverines could add to its impressive haul of recruits in the 2022 class.

However, as things stand right now, the Wolverines are sitting with the No. 8 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals' Team Rankings.