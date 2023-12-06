With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the offensive linemen.

As one would expect given the coaching carousel in full swing, several offensive linemen have backed off of verbal commitments to various programs. Meanwhile, fast-riser Andrew Dennis followed up his commitment to Illinois by making the move into the Rivals250, sitting at No. 148 overall.

Another surging offensive tackle talent is Dillon (S.C.) High School star Josiah Thompson , who made the largest rise in the Rivals250 among offensive linemen. A longtime pledge to South Carolina , Thompson is up 135 spots overall, now sitting firmly in the top 50. LSU commitment Weston Davis was the other tackle projection making his Rivals100 debut after moving up more than 60 spots. ...

The No. 1 offensive lineman, Jordan Seaton , remains atop the list but he vaulted into five-star status and now sits as the No. 13 overall recruit in the class. The top offensive tackle is set to make his verbal commitment on Thursday, fresh off of an official visit to Ohio State . Alabama , Tennessee , Florida , Oregon and Maryland round out his finalists. ... The top contender to Seaton's status also got the five-star nod. Brandon Baker , a Texas commit, jumped 11 spots and into the top 20 overall. Seaton and Baker are the only offensive line recruits to earn five-star status. Top-ranked offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis , who will commit on Dec. 15, is the next highest offensive line recruit at No. 28. ...

1. Georgia - Daniel Calhoun, Michael Uini, Marques Easley, Nyier Daniels, Malachi Tolliver, Marcus Harrison. The biggest OL haul in the country, both literally in volume and certainly by mass, belongs to Kirby Smart and Georgia. Each blocker stands 6-foot-6 or better and only Tolliver, among the half-dozen commitments, is listed under the 300-pound mark. Calhoun, Uina and Easley are the current blue-chippers of the bunch, with Calhoun standing within the Rivals250. The in-state prospect has the power to play either tackle spot or slide inside to guard at the next level. This haul is all but a complete offensive line in and of itself.

2. Michigan - Blake Frazier, Andrew Sprague, Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck, Jake Guarnera. When it comes to pure rankings, Michigan's haul has the most blue-chip volume with a quartet of four-stars committed among the five-man group. Guarnera may appear as the odd man out, but he's got a center distinction on him for a reason, especially given UM's history of producing at the position. Frazier is the clear headliner as the sole Rivals100 member currently on board, standing with a prototypical 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame that will look much different once settled in Ann Arbor. The legacy prospect committed back in April, along with Sprague and Guarnera.

3. Texas A&M - Isendre Ahfua, Blake Ivy, Ashton Funk, Coen Echols. Believe it or not, Texas A&M has lost just one offensive line recruit since the departure of Jimbo Fisher. New coach Mike Elko inherits a pair of Rivals250 members in the four-man class with Ahfua and Ivy headlining the class. Funk also sits at four stars at this time. The haul is strong and balanced, with Ivy and Funk likely standing as tackle projections compared to the interior types in Ahfua and Echols. Auburn is working to flip the "No. 4" prospect in the group, Echols, in case some thought he was a weaker link among the future Aggies up front.

4. Tennessee - William Satterwhite, Max Anderson, Bennett Warren, Gage Ginther, Jesse Perry. The Volunteer group has a mix of in-state talent as well as national appeal, including a pair of Texans in Anderson and Warren. The haul is also offensive tackle-laden, though its headliner in Satterwhite is a mauling interior projection. Likely a guard in college, the Ohio native works with snap quickness and a noticeable punch while working the first and second levels. Each tackle UT is bringing in stands 6-foot-5 or taller.

5. Wisconsin - Emerson Mandell, Derek Jensen, Kevin Heywood, Colin Cubberly, Ryan Cory. To the surprise of few, the offensive line tradition in Madison appears alive and well despite last cycle's coaching change. The Badger haul has the right combination of star power, volume and projection. Mandell is the sole Rivals250 member, but Jensen and Heywood also sit as blue-chip recruits. The five-man haul sits as all but a constructed offensive line, with Cory occupying the man-in-the-middle position.