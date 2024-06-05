The new position rankings for the 2026 class are being released and so it’s time to look at storylines at each spot. We next move onto the offensive line.

A NEW FIVE-STAR UP FRONT

The biggest national riser up the new rankings is also the newest five-star in 2026, Immanuel Iheanacho. The massive tackle out of North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep not only wows with his towering 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame – but with what he can do with it. The rising junior's ascent began on the basketball court and some of that light-on-the-feet movement skill remains despite good weight and mass having been added since. It has all resulted in some two dozen scholarship offers, with some of the latest coming in from Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida State and defending national champion Michigan. Iheanacho is just two years into his football career, citing the danger of the sport compared to most others, but he has hit the ground running and then some since kicking off his career in 2022. Now he's drawing comparisons to some of college football's recent greats. "Ohio State compared him to (former All-American) Dawand Jones. Oregon said (former first-round draft pick) Penei Sewell," Georgetown Prep offensive line coach Sean McCleary said. "You have all of these other comparisons of people who are doing very well for themselves on Sundays that, with the proper technique and health, God willing he will be able to reach that ceiling one day. “They've been gushing about him and now he's just got to be able to put it all together because it's all potential right now.” RELATED: Meet the new five-star

TACKLES THE TALK OF THE 2026 CYCLE

Keenyi Pepe (Rivals.com)

Even before Iheanacho jumped to five-star status, towering tackles have been at the forefront of the conversation at the top of the 2026 Rivals250 for some time. Jackson Cantwell sits as the top-ranked offensive prospect, No. 2 overall. Another five-star who has held the mark for some time is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Keenyi Pepe, ranked one spot ahead of Ihenacho at No. 7 overall. Tackles already make up three of the eight early five-star recruits in the class of 2026, and beyond the cutoff there are still big names commanding attention. Avon (Ohio) High School's Maxwell Riley checks in at No. 9 overall and fast-riser Pierre Dean shot all the way up to No. 13 to mark five tackle projections among the top baker's dozen in the cycle regardless of position. Six more made the top 100 and a total of 28 reside in the updated Rivals250 overall. Only wide receiver features more at any one position to date.

MORE NEW FACES IN THE RIVALS250

Desmond Green

A BATTLE FOR THE TOP GUARD SPOT

Darius Gray (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)