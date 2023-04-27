Underwood plays for Belleville, roughly 20 miles away from the University of Michigan campus and has made multiple stops in Ann Arbor. The recruitment of Underwood felt like it was fading away from the Wolverines last year, but under new quarterback coach Kirk Campbell, Underwood and Michigan have spending a lot more time together.

Underwood is the #1 ranked QB in the 2025 class and 3rd overall. Michigan was unable to land local QBs Dante Moore in 2023 and CJ Carr in 2024 respectively, but recently earned the commitment of Jadyn Davis of for 2024. Michigan has been hot on the recruiting trail, but pairing Davis and Underwood together in back to back classes would be new territory for the Wolverines.

No FutureCasts have been placed for Underwood, but as his recruitment starts to pickup it appears at worst Michigan is now trending back in the right direction.