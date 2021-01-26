 Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown On First Conversation With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Coach Mike Hart
Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown On First Conversation With Mike Hart

Kaleb Brown is one of Michigan’s top overall targets in 2022.

The Rivals100 Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita product has been shining at wide receiver on the 7v7 circuit with Midwest Boom. However, he’s also a playmaker at the running back position. In fact, Brown rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a sophomore.

So it’s no surprise new Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is getting involved in his recruitment.

“I just spoke to him very briefly this weekend,” Brown said. “He just told me about himself and how he actually went to Michigan and is their all-time leading rusher. We just chopped it up about his situation and him coming over from Indiana. It was just getting to know him.”

One of the most versatile and explosive prospects in the country, Brown has an opportunity to play either wide receiver or running back at the next level. Though, most project him as a slot receiver.

If you ask Brown, his preference is pretty clear.

