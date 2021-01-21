Rivals100 ATH Larry Turner-Gooden Talks Michigan
Larry Turner-Gooden has more than 30 offers and has established himself as one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.
But Turner-Gooden is in no rush to make a decision.
The 2022 Rivals100 athlete out of Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard is talking to coaches across the country and carefully weighing his options.
“Recruiting is going great,” Turner-Gooden said. “I’m open to all these coaches, so I’m just building a relationship with them. I want to visit schools like Clemson, Arizona State, Texas, Oregon and some more.”
Turner-Gooden picked up an offer from Michigan as a defensive back in May. The Wolverines have had recent success in California and definitely have his attention.
“I like Michigan,” Turner-Gooden said. “I talk to them here and there. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh checks in on me. Michigan is definitely one of my top schools.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news