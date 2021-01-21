 Rivals100 ATH Larry Turner-Gooden Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Rivals100 ATH Larry Turner-Gooden Talks Michigan

Larry Turner-Gooden has more than 30 offers and has established himself as one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

But Turner-Gooden is in no rush to make a decision.

The 2022 Rivals100 athlete out of Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard is talking to coaches across the country and carefully weighing his options.

“Recruiting is going great,” Turner-Gooden said. “I’m open to all these coaches, so I’m just building a relationship with them. I want to visit schools like Clemson, Arizona State, Texas, Oregon and some more.”

Turner-Gooden picked up an offer from Michigan as a defensive back in May. The Wolverines have had recent success in California and definitely have his attention.

“I like Michigan,” Turner-Gooden said. “I talk to them here and there. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh checks in on me. Michigan is definitely one of my top schools.”

