Rivals100 DB Bryce Anderson High On Michigan, Mo Linguist
Bryce Anderson is back on the market.
The Rivals100 safety out of Beaumont (Texas) West Brook recently backed out of his verbal pledge to LSU after being committed to the Tigers for more than a year.
Now, Anderson is ready to explore all of his options.
“There were a lot of coaching changes over there,” Anderson said. “They weren’t recruiting me as hard, so I just wanted to distance myself. I’m really looking into Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and some others.”
Michigan is ready make a strong run at Anderson, and there is already familiarity there thanks to new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who has strong ties to the Lone Star State.
