 Rivals100 DB Bryce Anderson High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Mo Linguist
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DB Bryce Anderson High On Michigan, Mo Linguist

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Bryce Anderson is back on the market.

The Rivals100 safety out of Beaumont (Texas) West Brook recently backed out of his verbal pledge to LSU after being committed to the Tigers for more than a year.

Now, Anderson is ready to explore all of his options.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“There were a lot of coaching changes over there,” Anderson said. “They weren’t recruiting me as hard, so I just wanted to distance myself. I’m really looking into Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and some others.”

Michigan is ready make a strong run at Anderson, and there is already familiarity there thanks to new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who has strong ties to the Lone Star State.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}