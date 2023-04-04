Prior to dropping his list of top schools, the Detroit native caught up with Rivals.com to break down each of his finalist and discuss why they made the cut.

The No. 36 overall recruit in the 2024 class, Brandon Davis-Swain , just released a long awaited top five of Purdue , Colorado , USC , Auburn and Michigan .

Michigan: "Michigan made the list because of the culture and academics. Coach (Jesse) Minter and coach (Mike) Elston did a good job of showing me how I'd fit in at Michigan and coach (Jim) Harbaugh was the first to offer me during my freshman year."

Purdue: "I fell in love with the campus, facilities and the coaching staff when I visited Purdue. Coach Joe (Dineen) is great and we text everyday. Coach (Ryan) Walters is great and a cool guy. The academics are also amazing at Purdue.

Auburn: "Auburn made the top five because the weather and facilities are amazing. The whole vibe at Auburn was great. Coach JG (Jeremy Garrett) was real with me and my father as was Coach Vontrell (King-Williams). Playing in the SEC would be big too."

Colorado: "They made the list because coach (Pat) Hill showed me around and the campus in Boulder is beautiful. Deion (Sanders) was real with me and my father, and even though coach Hall gone now, Colorado is still at the top. The vibe was amazing and the coaching staff is one of the best."

USC: "Coach (Sean) Nua has been recruiting since my freshman year when he was at Michigan and we have built a great relationship over the years. The academics, weather and tradition are all very intriguing. Coach Lincoln (Riley) is also a cool guy."