Damon Payne is one of the most sought after recruits in the country.

The 2021 Rivals100 defensive tackle from Belleville (Mich.) has offers in hand from across the country. And right now, he’s taking a measured approach to the recruiting process.

“I took it serious early but once we got into the playoffs, I really locked in on trying to win a state championship,” Payne said. “I visited a lot of schools like Alabama, Tennessee and a whole bunch more. Right now, everybody is still in it for me.

“I’m staying in contact with all the schools, and they all treat me well. I like them all right now.”