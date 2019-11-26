Rivals100 DL Damon Payne Talks Michigan, Recruiting
Damon Payne is one of the most sought after recruits in the country.
The 2021 Rivals100 defensive tackle from Belleville (Mich.) has offers in hand from across the country. And right now, he’s taking a measured approach to the recruiting process.
“I took it serious early but once we got into the playoffs, I really locked in on trying to win a state championship,” Payne said. “I visited a lot of schools like Alabama, Tennessee and a whole bunch more. Right now, everybody is still in it for me.
“I’m staying in contact with all the schools, and they all treat me well. I like them all right now.”
Payne’s lengthy offer sheet is highlighted by national powers like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Getting around and seeing as many schools as possible is important to Payne.
But of course, Payne has a pretty intriguing option close to home. Michigan is working hard on the local four-star standout, and he hopes to make his way to Ann Arbor soon.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news