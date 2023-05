Four-star class of 2024 defensive end Darien Mayo (Olney, MD.) announced his top six schools on his Instagram on Friday night, with Michigan making the cut, along with Maryland , Clemson , Ohio State , USC and South Carolina.

The Good Counsel product has an official visit scheduled to Ann Arbor on June 23 and has visited Michigan unofficially on one other occasion back in March.

Mayo is set to take his official visit with teammate and four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, who recently listed the Wolverines in his top three, making it fair to say it will be interesting to see what comes out of that weekend for both of the elite prospects.

Mayo is the third ranked recruit in his state and the 10th-ranked player at his position nationally in his class.