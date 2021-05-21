 Rivals100 Hoops Target Colin Smith Talks Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting , Juwan Howard, More
basketball

Rivals100 Hoops Target Colin Smith Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard, More

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Dallas and met with Rivals100 small forward Colin Smith, who is a priority target for Michigan this cycle.

Read their full Q&A below.

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, tell me a little bit about how things are going for you on the AAU circuit.

CS: COVID-19 put a stop to everything last year. It’s getting back to normal with AAU. We’ve been playing a lot of great games against some great competition. It just feels good to be back out there with my teammates and have a tournament almost every weekend.

EJ: How is everything going on the recruiting front?

CS: It’s going well. I’m just trying to stay in contact with everyone. I have Zoom calls every week and stuff like that. I just want to keep forming relationships. I’m going to Vanderbilt soon. I’m also going to visit North Carolina and Michigan. I still haven’t decided on the other ones. I have to pick and choose with official and unofficial visits.

