Rivals100 Hoops Target Colin Smith Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard, More

EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, tell me a little bit about how things are going for you on the AAU circuit.

CS: COVID-19 put a stop to everything last year. It’s getting back to normal with AAU. We’ve been playing a lot of great games against some great competition. It just feels good to be back out there with my teammates and have a tournament almost every weekend.

EJ: How is everything going on the recruiting front?

CS: It’s going well. I’m just trying to stay in contact with everyone. I have Zoom calls every week and stuff like that. I just want to keep forming relationships. I’m going to Vanderbilt soon. I’m also going to visit North Carolina and Michigan. I still haven’t decided on the other ones. I have to pick and choose with official and unofficial visits.