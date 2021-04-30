 Rivals100 LB Drayk Bowen Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Rivals100 LB Drayk Bowen Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Drayk Bowen is one of the country’s elite athletes for next cycle.

Not only is the 2023 Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean product a Top 100 football prospect, he is also attracting plenty of interest as a baseball player.

“Baseball is an everyday thing,” Bowen said. “The weekend is when I get some free time to do football stuff. I would like to play both in college. As of right now, it’s not a deal breaker.”

On the football front, Bowen checks the boxes as a dominant linebacker with the potential to make an instant impact at the next level. It’s no surprise he has early offers from the likes of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas.

For now, Bowen is just trying to balance the process.

“I think it’s really cool,” Bowen said. “Sometimes, it’s a lot to take in, but I have a mental training coach. We go over time management and things like that. It’s been very helpful. Since we do travel baseball, we’re going to look at every school we possibly can.”

