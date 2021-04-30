Drayk Bowen is one of the country’s elite athletes for next cycle.

Not only is the 2023 Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean product a Top 100 football prospect, he is also attracting plenty of interest as a baseball player.

“Baseball is an everyday thing,” Bowen said. “The weekend is when I get some free time to do football stuff. I would like to play both in college. As of right now, it’s not a deal breaker.”