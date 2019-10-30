EJ: What were your overall thoughts on the visit?

AG: Obviously, the highlight was going to the game. It was super cool to be there. In the rain the cold, to have 112,000 people there is incredible. Being able to watch them beat Notre Dame was pretty cool. I think a lot of people were doubting Michigan. This was a statement game. They were definitely super impressive.

EJ: How impressed were you with the offensive line and the way Michigan played in the trenches?

AG: I really loved it. It was a lot of running. That’s my style of play — ground and pound. Just roll guys up. I really thought Michigan’s offensive line rolled Notre Dame’s front seven up. I thought they looked great. I was super impressed with it.