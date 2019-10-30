Rivals100 OL Andrew Gentry Goes In-Depth On Michigan Visit
Four-star Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive lineman Andrew Gentry is one of Michigan's top remaining recruiting targets in the 2020 class.
Gentry visited Michigan over the weekend and shared his thoughts on his time Ann Arbor with The Wolverine's EJ Holland.
Read the full Q&A below.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
EJ: What were your overall thoughts on the visit?
AG: Obviously, the highlight was going to the game. It was super cool to be there. In the rain the cold, to have 112,000 people there is incredible. Being able to watch them beat Notre Dame was pretty cool. I think a lot of people were doubting Michigan. This was a statement game. They were definitely super impressive.
EJ: How impressed were you with the offensive line and the way Michigan played in the trenches?
AG: I really loved it. It was a lot of running. That’s my style of play — ground and pound. Just roll guys up. I really thought Michigan’s offensive line rolled Notre Dame’s front seven up. I thought they looked great. I was super impressed with it.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news