Rivals100 QB Noah Grubbs talks Miami visit, what's next
Few young quarterback prospects have the numbers Noah Grubbs already has to his name. Whether it be on Friday nights or the travel mileage to date for the sophomore, it's a busy time for the newly-minted Rivals100 prospect.
The four-star has already been to three college games for unofficial visits, with UCF and Virginia Tech preceding a return to south Florida to see the Miami Hurricanes last weekend. The most recent trip, and upset over Texas A&M, left an impression on the promising young passer.
"It was amazing!" Grubbs told Rivals. "I loved the atmosphere and I can absolutely see myself in coach (Shannon) Dawson's offense. I love how aggressive he is in play calling and if Tyler Van Dyke continues to play like this, he will be in the Heisman race and I can see myself in his shoes.
"Beautiful stadium and they do things the right way with the recruits....
"We showed up to the stadium about two hours before kickoff and all the recruits were in the club level and they had all the coaches there talking with us. Then we got on the field and watched pre-game, and then went to our seats. After the game we were allowed in the locker room with the team and it was lit!"
Miami offered Grubbs back in May and it has hosted him multiple times since. Though early, the in-state program has plenty going for it when it comes to the Lake Mary (Fla.) High School star.
"They love my size and my ability to throw accurately with a quick compact release," Grubbs said. "I’m 6’4, 205 (pounds) and I have a strong arm. Coach Dawson loves my style of quarterback from a physical stand point."
Dawson isn't the only offensive coordinator hot on the trail of the 16-year-old, who has a lengthy in-season visit schedule ahead. Grubbs says he will make unofficial visits to Florida (this Saturday), Notre Dame (Sept. 23), UCF (Sept. 30), Florida State (Oct. 7 and November 11), Miami (Nov. 18) and Michigan (Nov. 25) to wrap up the season.
On the field, Grubbs has led LMHS to a pair of wins to start the 2023 season, including a record-breaking 500-yard, eight-touchdown performance in the season opener. The sophomore has 12 touchdowns and nearly 800 yards just two games into the campaign.