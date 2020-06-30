Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting Process
Michigan is making 2021 Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards one of its top overall priorities this cycle.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Spindler to get the latest on his recruitment, Michigan, decision timeline and more.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: It’s been a minute, Don! You don’t do any interviews anymore, man.
DE: (Laughs) You know me. I’m trying to stay to myself. It’s been crazy.
EJ: That’s why I don’t even bother you. If I need something, I’ll just come out and see you in-person.
DE: You know what? I appreciate that! (laughs)
EJ: Alright, alright. Let’s get into the interview. How does it feel to get back on the field with your teammates?
DE: We come out here everyday with the mentality that we can get better. I'm just trying to be the best leader I can be now and when I go into college. Everyday, I'm trying to push every player on this team to be better and go harder.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news