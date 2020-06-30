 Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football, Recruiting Process
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 13:24:34 -0500') }} football

Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting Process

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan is making 2021 Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards one of its top overall priorities this cycle.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Spindler to get the latest on his recruitment, Michigan, decision timeline and more.

Read the full Q&A below.

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer.
EJ: It’s been a minute, Don! You don’t do any interviews anymore, man.

DE: (Laughs) You know me. I’m trying to stay to myself. It’s been crazy.

EJ: That’s why I don’t even bother you. If I need something, I’ll just come out and see you in-person.

DE: You know what? I appreciate that! (laughs)

EJ: Alright, alright. Let’s get into the interview. How does it feel to get back on the field with your teammates?

DE: We come out here everyday with the mentality that we can get better. I'm just trying to be the best leader I can be now and when I go into college. Everyday, I'm trying to push every player on this team to be better and go harder.

