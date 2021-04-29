 Rivals100 WR Makai Lemon Talks New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
Rivals100 WR Makai Lemon Talks New Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Makai Lemon just wrapped up his spring junior season.

But that didn’t stop him from competing at this past weekend’s Pylon 7v7 tournament in Las Vegas. The 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver from Los Alamitos (Calif.) High proved to be one of the more explosive players at the event as he made several big plays for Ground Zero.

“It felt good to come out here and compete in 7-on-7,” Lemon said. “It’s Pylon, so you have the best dudes out here. It’s always a good time.”

It’s not hard to see why Lemon is one of the most sought after recruits in the country for next cycle. He already holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Tennessee and a slew of other major programs.

Right now, Lemon is simply letting the recruiting process play out. But a handful of schools are definitely making early impacts.

