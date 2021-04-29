Makai Lemon just wrapped up his spring junior season.

But that didn’t stop him from competing at this past weekend’s Pylon 7v7 tournament in Las Vegas. The 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver from Los Alamitos (Calif.) High proved to be one of the more explosive players at the event as he made several big plays for Ground Zero.

“It felt good to come out here and compete in 7-on-7,” Lemon said. “It’s Pylon, so you have the best dudes out here. It’s always a good time.”