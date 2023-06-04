Four-star athlete Daniel Hill has trimmed his list of contenders in his recruitment to seven as the summer kicks off. The Rivals250 playmaker out of Meridian (Miss.) is a priority target for several SEC programs.

Hill can play either side of the ball on the next level. He has proven to be a dynamic offensive weapon running and catching the ball. Additionally, he has the frame and movemeent ability to potentially make an impact on defense in college, too.

Either way, Hill has the talent to make an impact early in his collegiate career. The Mississippi native is down to eight programs: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Hill breaks down the contenders with Rivals.com.

*****