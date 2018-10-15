Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 09:44:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DB Jalen Perry learned a lot on first visit to Michigan

W4ogurmyzegliggjyxdd
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Jalen Perry is not one who likes to draw attention to himself in any way. When the four-star defensive back out of Dacula (Ga.) recently decommitted from Georgia, he wanted to keep that as simple a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}