Rivals250 DE Naquan Brown Planning Michigan Visit
Recruiting is getting serious for Naquan Brown.
The 2021 four-star defensive end from Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes recently released a top schools list that featured LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Virginia Tech and others.
“It was just schools that have interest in me and keep in touch with me,” Brown said. “Of course, I’m going to chose a school that has a good relationship with me. Those were the schools I liked and kept in touch with me.”
Brown notched an offer from the Wolverines in April and has kept in close contact with the Michigan staff over the last several months.
So why did UM make the cut?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news