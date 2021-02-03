Rooks committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and several other major programs last week and made things official today.

Rooks had several factors high on his mind before making his decision.

"How much they love me, how high I am on their board and what system they run," Rooks said. "The college that can get the best out of me, that's the school I want to go to. It doesn't matter about the depth chart or anything like that."

Michigan definitely showed him love. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, ace recruiter Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Shaun Nua were all heavily involved in his recruitment throughout the dead period and ultimately won him over.

Rooks visited Michigan on multiple occasions before the dead period as his sister played basketball for the Wolverines last year.