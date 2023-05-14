Rivals250 Elias Rudolph names Michigan in top 5
2024 EDGE Elias Rudolph trimmed his impressive offer list down to five programs on Sunday, and the Michigan Wolverines made the cut.
Fellow Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State were also included with Pitt and Cincinnati rounding out the top 5.
Rudolph is the 16th-ranked defensive end in the 2024 class and the 208th player overall. The Deerfield Beach prospect has been a target of midwestern programs with only Florida State getting much traction in his home state.
Rudolph has only one official visit currently scheduled with a trip to Ann Arbor planned for June 9.
There are currently no FutureCast predictions for Rudolph.
