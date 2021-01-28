The decision comes a month after lead recruiter and defensive coordinator Don Brown was dismissed from the program.

"With changes to the defensive staff at Michigan, I believe it is important for me and only fair to Michigan to reopen my recruitment and continue to build relationships," Martin wrote on a post on social media. "I want to be certain I am making the best choice for myself and my future."

Martin committed to Michigan in September over offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald jumped on a call with Martin late last week, and Martin decided soon after that he would explore other options. Obviously, he made those feelings public today.