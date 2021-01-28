Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Decommits From Michigan
Michigan has lost a member of its 2022 recruiting class.
Rivals250 Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin announced his decommitment from the Wolverines on Thursday evening.
The decision comes a month after lead recruiter and defensive coordinator Don Brown was dismissed from the program.
"With changes to the defensive staff at Michigan, I believe it is important for me and only fair to Michigan to reopen my recruitment and continue to build relationships," Martin wrote on a post on social media. "I want to be certain I am making the best choice for myself and my future."
Martin committed to Michigan in September over offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.
New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald jumped on a call with Martin late last week, and Martin decided soon after that he would explore other options. Obviously, he made those feelings public today.
Martin is the second 2022 recruit to decommit from Michigan, following Rivals100 defensive back Myles Roweser, who backed out of his verbal pledge back in April of last year.
Michigan now has four verbal commits remaining in its 2022 recruiting class — Rivals250 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles and three-star tight end Marlin Klein.
Despite Martin's decommitment, Michigan still has a Top 20 class for next cycle with almost a year to go before the early signing period.
At 6-foot-2, 249 pounds, Martin is ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 115 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
