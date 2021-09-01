 Rivals250 Ohio WR Anthony Brown Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 Ohio WR Anthony Brown Talks Recent Michigan Offer, Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Anthony Brown is quickly establishing himself as one of the best prospects in the country for next cycle.

The 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver out of Springfield (Ohio) High is up to double digit offers and had a busy summer, making visits to several Big Ten programs.

“Recruiting has been going well,” Brown said. “I’m slimming down my list. I should be coming out with that in the next few months or so. I made some visits to schools like Purdue, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Minnesota. It was fun.”

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Brown, who is ranked as the 35 wide receiver and No. 245 overall prospect nationally, made to Michigan for an on-campus camp in June and impressed the staff with his speed and explosiveness.

Shortly after the event, the Wolverines presented Brown with an offer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}