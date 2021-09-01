Rivals250 Ohio WR Anthony Brown Talks Recent Michigan Offer, Visit

Anthony Brown is quickly establishing himself as one of the best prospects in the country for next cycle.

The 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver out of Springfield (Ohio) High is up to double digit offers and had a busy summer, making visits to several Big Ten programs.

“Recruiting has been going well,” Brown said. “I’m slimming down my list. I should be coming out with that in the next few months or so. I made some visits to schools like Purdue, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Minnesota. It was fun.”