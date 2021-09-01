Rivals250 Ohio WR Anthony Brown Talks Recent Michigan Offer, Visit
Anthony Brown is quickly establishing himself as one of the best prospects in the country for next cycle.
The 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver out of Springfield (Ohio) High is up to double digit offers and had a busy summer, making visits to several Big Ten programs.
“Recruiting has been going well,” Brown said. “I’m slimming down my list. I should be coming out with that in the next few months or so. I made some visits to schools like Purdue, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Minnesota. It was fun.”
Brown, who is ranked as the 35 wide receiver and No. 245 overall prospect nationally, made to Michigan for an on-campus camp in June and impressed the staff with his speed and explosiveness.
Shortly after the event, the Wolverines presented Brown with an offer.
