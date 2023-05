PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Stone Saunders arrived at the final stop of the Rivals Camp Series fresh off receiving new offers from Iowa and Miami pushing his offer total to over 25. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt signal caller proved to be as advertised while displaying impressive physical growth, arm talent and accuracy en route to earning quarterback MVP honors on the day.

Prior to lacing up his cleats for an MVP performance, Saunders sat down with Rivals to discuss the latest in his recruitment, upcoming visit plans and a potential commitment timeline.