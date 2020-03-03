Brock Bowers is ready to zero in on recruiting.

The four-star tight end from Napa (Calif.) High is set to make several visits this spring and is set to make his way East to see a trio of major programs.

“Recruiting is going well,” Bowers said. “I’m getting ready to visit Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. I don’t have a set decision date, but I want to narrow it down after I make visits this spring.”