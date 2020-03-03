News More News
Rivals250 TE Brock Bowers Gearing Up For Michigan Visit

EJ Holland
Brock Bowers is ready to zero in on recruiting.

The four-star tight end from Napa (Calif.) High is set to make several visits this spring and is set to make his way East to see a trio of major programs.

“Recruiting is going well,” Bowers said. “I’m getting ready to visit Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. I don’t have a set decision date, but I want to narrow it down after I make visits this spring.”

California tight end Brock Bowers will visit Michigan this month.
Michigan has been making its push with Bowers. The Wolverines saw him out in California before the dead period and worked hard to lock in a visit.

Now, Bowers is excited to get his first look at Michigan on March 7.

