Michigan has been busy in the state of Colorado and holds a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry. The Wolverine made its way out to the Denver metro to see Atteberry in action on Thursday night. While his Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest team fell to Grandview (Colo.), 14-11, Atteberry still had a solid night. Atteberry spent the entire game playing left tackle, but his frame screams guard to me. Atteberry doesn't have the desired length of a tackle, but he has a ton of brute strength and has quick feet for his size.

Colorado offensive lineman Reece Atteberry is committed to Michigan.

In fact, the thing that stood out to me the most about Atteberry was just how strong he is. You can tell he puts a ton of work in the weight room and his extra training with former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Matt McChesney.

The three-star prospect is extremely physical in the trenches and likes to get nasty. He plays with an angry attitude and when he latched onto a defender, it’s pretty much over.

Michigan OL commit Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) at left tackle. Drives his man all the way back to his sideline. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s0L35cpI5B — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019

Atteberry also got to display that physicality on the defensive side of the ball. He lined up as a three-technique on a few drives and came away with a couple of tackles, including this one.

Michigan OL commit Reece Atteberry (@atteberry5573) lines up along the defensive line and makes a tackle #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6DHkQvHP9X — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019

Overall, Atteberry has an opportunity to be a multi-year starter at guard. However, he needs to work on his overall technique and hand placement. As I mentioned, when he latches onto a defender, he pummels them. But he didn’t do that as often as I would have liked to see. Sometimes, Atteberry gets too nasty for his own good. He actually didn’t draw any penalties, but the referee did talk to him a couple of times. Don’t get me wrong, you love to see that from an offensive lineman, but he needs to make sure he stays in check.

After checking out Atteberry, I had a chance to see Rivals100 offensive lineman Andrew Gentry, who helped his Columbine (Colo.) team steamroll Mullen (Colo.), 43-3, on Friday night. At 6-foot-8, 305 pounds, Gentry is a massive prospect that uses his size to his advantage. Gentry plays in an old school offensive system that runs the ball about 90 percent of the time. He leans on his frame to simply overpower the man in front of him.

Here is one last clip of 2020 Michigan OL target Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75). Buried his man. Columbine scores so quick, I didn’t even have time to upload. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Jq1cYZHJnm — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019

Gentry only got better as the game went on. He bullied the man in front of him and just overwhelmed Mullen’s defensive line by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.

2020 Michigan OL target Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) puts his man in the dirt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ITPh8w7WZj — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019

Safe to say Michigan OL target Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) is physical. Ref turned to me and said: “I would be afraid of him, and I’m a 35-year-old man.” 😂 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Nwzvd8cGXk — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019

Because of the offense he plays in, it was touch to evaluate Gentry as a true tackle. He is a dominant run blocker thanks to his size, but I wanted to see more of him in traditional pass sets. Gentry has the frame, length, technique and athleticism to excel in a more modern offensive scheme, so I’m excited to see how he looks in that at the next level. There is a lot to like about Gentry, who can play left or right tackle at the next level.

During my time in Colorado, I also had a chance to see elite 2022 Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who is already a top Michigan target, at practice. It was more of a walk thru, so I didn’t see Marchiol do too much, but I was impressed with his accuracy and timing. Marchiol did a great job of commanding the offense and made a couple of impressive throws.

For some reason this didn’t post earlier, but here is a nice clip of 2022 Michigan QB target Nicco Marchiol (⁦@MarchiolNicco⁩) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xI0ffFwhUV — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019