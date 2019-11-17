The Wolverine was back in Detroit this weekend and saw a ton of Michigan commits and targets in playoff action. Our weekend got started with a physical slugfest between Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson and Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. Stevenson, of course, is home to four-star 2021 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi. Let’s go ahead and start with the positives.

Four-star running back Donovan Edwards visited Michigan last month.

I absolutely love El-Hadi’s frame. He’s extremely well put together for a high school junior. He has almost no body fat on him and has a ton of brute strength in his upper half. El-Hadi also moves really well and is a great athlete for his size. While he may not have the desired length of a left tackle, that’s perfectly fine. He is a perfect fit at right tackle and plays it at the high school level. I spoke to a fellow reporter that has been covering Michigan high school football for a decade, and he called El-Hadi the most polished offensive lineman he’s ever seen.

Overall, El-Hadi had a really solid performance as he helped Stevenson come away with a 9-7 win, but I didn’t get a ton of film on him due to a couple of factors. One, he didn’t latch onto defenders and drive them into the ground. I really want to see El-Hadi utilize his strength and punish defenders. Two, Cass Tech hardly used an edge rusher on his size. There were a lot of pass plays where he literally blocked air, which obviously isn’t his fault.

On the flip side of the coin, Cass Tech is home to one of Michigan’s top 2021 offensive line targets in Rivals250 recruits Raheem Anderson. This was my second time seeing him live, and I still love him. Anderson is a Top 100 recruit, nationally, in my opinion and arguably the best center in the country. He doesn’t have the most impressive frame, but he’s a pure center and a dominant run blocker.

Michigan has an offer out to three-star 2021 linebacker Kobe King, who I believe is really undervalued. King is a natural inside linebacker that fills gaps quickly and really lays the wood. Ball carriers feel it when King hits them. In a sense, King reminds me a lot of Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler, who we’ll talk about in a second. I actually think King is a better athlete. He made some impressive plays while lining up at running back. King is definitely a prospect I would recommend for a rankings bump. He should at least be a low four-star prospect.

His brother, Kalen King, is a three-star cornerback and also holds a Michigan offer. Obviously, I’ve seen Kalen twice as well, and I still don’t feel like I have a great perspective on his ability. Kalen is certainly an interesting athlete. He starts at corner and wide receiver and had some flash moments at both positions. Kalen caught a couple of clutch passes late in the game and had an important pass breakup in the first half. With that said, he didn’t get tested often and only got two touches on offense. I like his potential, but he’s a guy I want to see more of. Michigan is recruiting him at corner, but I think he can play either at the next level.

On Saturday, I had a chance to see arguably the biggest game in the state as West Bloomfield took on Belleville in a class of Top 5 teams. Belleville won a thriller, but talent stood out on both sides of the ball. Let’s start off with the victors. The prospect I was most impressed with was four-star 2021 outside linebacker Jamari Buddin. Man, this guy is an absolute monster off the edge. He made several tackles and also recorded two key sacks late in the game.

Buddin is a little thin, but he does have the frame to add some more weight. Buddin is only listed at 6-foot-2. However, he has really long arms, uses his hands well and is super quick. Buddin is ranked No. 187 nationally, but this is a guy that will likely jump in the Top 100 when it’s all said and done. At least, I wouldn’t be surprised if he did. Again, he is thin, but he checks all the other boxes.

Of course, Rivals100 defensive lineman Damon Payne didn’t disappoint either. At 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Payne certainly looks the part. He’s an intimidating force in the interior and used his massive size to plug gaps and draw constant double teams. Usually, prospects his size don’t have a great motor and carry some bad weight. However, I was really impressed with Payne’s stamina. He started both ways and impressed at offensive tackle as well. He doesn’t need to cut much fat, either. West Bloomfield is home to Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, who got almost nothing done on the ground. And a big reason for that was Payne. He didn’t log a lot of tackles, but he really had an impact on the game.

Belleville is also home to 2020 Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon. The big question with Seldon is his size. And there is no way around it, the dude is maybe 5-foot-9 on a good day. Seldon didn’t play cornerback for Belleville, spending most of his time at safety. He played with good instincts and didn’t let anything get behind him. Seldon also came away with a terrific interception in the fourth quarter.

I don’t think Seldon is going to be a true corner at Michigan. In my opinion, his skills are best suited as a nickel that can cover in the slot and move around in the secondary in certain packages. He’s rated pretty high at No. 209 nationally, so I wouldn’t expect a bump in the final rankings.

Really quickly, Michigan has offered 2021 offensive lineman Ramier Lewis. The three-star prospect is a big, intriguing offensive tackle with a ton of upside. He does need to improve his feet and cut down some bad weight, but he can certainly turn into something. Keep a close eye on 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser. He already has a Michigan offer in hand and has a chance to be one of the top overall prospects in his class. I thought he played a little timid, which can be expected from a sophomore. But he made some huge open field tackles and has all the tools to be an elite recruit.

On the West Bloomfield side, I mentioned that Edwards didn’t have a lot of room to make things happen. I’m not going to knock him for that. Edwards did his best shake and bake and also powered through tackles, but there was just nowhere for him to go. I saw Edwards earlier this season, and he was impressive running the ball against a good Oak Park team. I don’t have any doubt in his ability as a ball carrier. This just wasn’t his day as a runner. On a positive note, Edwards was prolific as a pass catcher. He actually scored on two 1-yard runs, but it was his third touchdown that really opened eyes (video below).

Four-star 2021 RB Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) scores his third TD of the day. Big Michigan target. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kYc1rcX6qF — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 16, 2019

Edwards is a terrific receiver out of the backfield, and he can also split out wide. Edwards was basically West Bloomfield’s only form of offense. The dude is an every down back that finds ways to make plays. On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan commits Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler both had their moments. I don’t get the stock drop with Paige. He’s a long, rangy safety, and questions about his physicality are unwarranted. He’s definitely not afraid to come up and make a hit, and he had a handful of tackles on the day.

I saw Paige while I was on the Texas beat back in March, and he immediately stood out to me. Paige should be a multi-year starter at the next level and may even be a candidate to play very early in his career. Wheeler is a true inside linebacker. The four-star prospect is a thumper in the middle and has underrated speed. Wheeler can get in opponents’ backfield in a hurry and did just that as he opened the game by forcing a safety. Wheeler is one of the most physical prospects I’ve ever evaluated. He really lays the boom when he makes tackles. We don’t talk a ton about Wheeler, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s one of the best players that comes out of this class.