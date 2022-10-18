Michigan Football has announced that the quarterback's position coach title at Michigan has been endowed. The new formal title will be Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach.

In a statement from the program, Jim Harbaugh and Matt Weiss expressed gratitude to the Robert McCollum family.

"We appreciate the generous gestures that Robert McCollum and his family continue to make to express their commitment to our football program and athletic department," Harbaugh said in a statement. "Robert's multiple gifts to our program over the last few years have helped provide better resources for our student-athletes and staff."

"I am honored to have my position associated with the McCollum family," said Weiss. "It was great to speak with Robert, to get to know him and to have the opportunity to thank him for this commitment and generous support of our program. I hope they feel great pride for Michigan whenever they see their name associated with this position."

The statement also mentioned that McCollum created the Robert McCollum Endowed Football Scholarship in 2016. The past two seasons, his scholarship matches have been the Wolverines' starting tailbacks: Hassan Haskins (2021) and Blake Corum (2022).

This endowment joins the other positions on staff currently endowed.

The Sanford Robertson Co-Offensive Coordinator, a position also held by Weiss and Sherrone Moore, the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, and the Donald C. Graham Football Offensive Line Coach Sherrone Moore.