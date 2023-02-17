Michigan football officially announced the roles for assistant coaches Sherrone Moore and Chris Partridge as the offseason coaching shuffle has come to a conclusion.

Partridge will coach the linebackers after former linebacker coach George Helow departed the program to pursue other opportunities.

Moore 's title will change from co-offensive coordinator to the sole offensive coordinator after Matt Weiss was fired in January for "inappropriately accessing computer accounts," according to the university. Moore will also remain as the team's offensive line coach.



Partridge was hired by the Wolverines earlier this month after a three year stint with Ole Miss as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Prior to his time with Ole Miss, Partridge spent five years on Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan from 2015-19, serving as the team's special teams coordinator from 2016-19 and the director of player personnel in 2015. During that time, Partridge was also known as one of Michigan's top recruiters on the staff.

Moore will be in his sixth season in 2023 as a member of the Michigan coaching staff. It will be his third season coaching the offensive line and his first as the sole offensive coordinator after pairing with Weiss for playcalling duties this past season. He was also the co-offensive coordinator with Josh Gattis in 2021, but did not have playcalling duties.

Under Moore's direction, Michigan's offensive line unit has captured back-to-back Joe Moore Awards, an award that recognizes the top offensive line unit in the country. He also helped lead an offense last season that ranked in the top 25 in the nation in yards per game, including the 5th-ranked rushing attack.

Prior to transitioning to coaching the offensive line and being named co-offensive coordinator, Moore mentored Michigan's tight ends from 2018-20.

