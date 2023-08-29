With Kirk Campbell set to be the offensive coordinator as Sherrone Moore serves a one-game suspension, it's safe to say the players are excited for the opportunity Campbell has against East Carolina on Saturday.

As someone who has had offensive coordinator experience in the past, as he was OC for two seasons with Old Dominion, Campbell is the only member of the staff with experience calling plays on offense, so Harbaugh naming him a coordinator only made sense.

For wide receiver Roman Wilson, he has seen firsthand what Campbell can bring to the table.

"I don't want to spoil too much but he's very sophisticated, very advanced high-level guy," Wilson said. "He's a real deal coach. He's not some dude out there. We're like 50-50, just like Coach Harbaugh has been saying. Just the way he calls plays is a lot different from what we're used to."

Just how is it different?

While the philosophical and scheme aspects of the offense aren't going to change, it's clear that Campbell is willing to put his own spin on the U-M offense on Saturday.

"Just his style of it," Wilson said. "Just the different routes he runs. I said this before, getting players in situations they like to be in. Taking advantage of their skillset and things like that."