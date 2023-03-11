Michigan is looking for an outside threat to emerge after losing Ronnie Bell this season and the next logical option to step up would be rising sophomore Darrius Clemons.

A late addition to the 2022 recruiting class, Clemons turned some heads in spring with an impressive catch during the spring game but didn't see much of the field during the season. The hope is that Clemons will emerge as a threat many on the staff, including his teammates, think he can be.

Fellow wide receiver Roman Wilson is seeing firsthand just how serious Clemons is taking this opportunity this offseason.

He thinks that Clemons could be the breakout star the Wolverines are looking for on offense.

"When I came in for the winter cycle—I am from Hawaii so I don't really go home that often so I'm kind of always in the building," Wilson said. "To see him just working out by himself. When you get into the winter cycle and as strong as he is in the weight room, it's pretty shocking. He's a pretty strong guy. I think he's going to shock a lot of people when he gets his opportunities this year."

Clemons won't be competing for opportunities alone, though. He will have a handful of young receivers that are looking to contribute on offense early.

Players like early enrollees Fred Moore and Semaj Morgan are already making an impact a few practices into spring.

"Fred and Semaj are really good additions to our team," Wilson said. "Being young guys and as far along as they are, I think they're really good. Tyler Morris, Darrius, all the guys are looking really good. I think the wide receiver room is in pretty good hands. They look good."