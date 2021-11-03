Ron Bellamy addresses run fits in Michigan's secondary

When Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy started his new job at the University of Michigan he was given a parking spot in the lot in front of Schembechler Hall. In an area notoriously short on parking, that’s quite a perk. What he didn’t expect, however, was what he’d have to deal with once his car was in the lot. His spot is next to running backs coach Mike Hart’s, and Hart sometimes drives a large SUV to work. On the other side of Bellamy is an analyst who drives an F-150. The parking spots in the lot are small, and being boxed in by behemoth vehicles makes parking a game of angles. “Mike taught me a secret, how to go around,” Bellamy said. “You got to pull to your right. We’re right eye, right hand dominant, so it’s easier for us to pull in that spot. Mike and I talk about the best way to park.”

Angles have been a popular topic of discussion around the football facility this week. Michigan’s run defense was allowing 3.5 yards per carry prior to last weekend’s game against Michigan State; that number rose to 3.8 yards per carry after last weekend’s contest. If that doesn’t feel like it captured the zeitgeist, that’s because the number really doesn’t. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III carried 23 times for 197 yards, averaging an astounding 8.7 yards per carry. The closest an opposing running back has come to that number (with a minimum of 10 carries) is Rutgers’ Isaih Pacheco at 5.4 yards per carry on 20 carries and Western Michigan’s Sean Tyler at 5.5 yards per carry on 10 carries. Unsurprisingly, run defense was brought up multiple times during media availabilities at Schembechler Hall this week.

On Monday Jim Harbaugh was asked whether a safety was taking bad angles to the ball against Michigan State. “I wouldn’t specify one person in making that observation,” Harbaugh said. “But (run) fits, and there’s another point of emphasis for us.”

Bellamy was asked about the run fit issues today and confirmed that’s something he’s been working on with his group. “Absolutely. It’s something we’re working on all the time,” Bellamy said. “Trying to improve things that we see show up on film on Saturdays. That’s something that we’re working on.”

Bellamy was asked about the genesis of the issue: does a player struggle with their angles because they are trying to get to the ball too quickly or because they aren’t reading the play correctly? “It could be multiple things. It could be maybe a player didn’t see it as quick or it could just be that the ball got on them a little bit faster than they anticipated it getting on them,” he said. “Like I said, it’s one of those things, in the back half, you’ve gotta get it down. That’s one of those things that we constantly work on.”

Michigan won’t be facing the same caliber of running back on Saturday night, but they will be facing one who’s starting to come into his own. Stephen Carr, Indiana’s primary running back, is a former five-star recruit averaging 3.9 yards per carry on 152 carries this season. Last week Carr carried 21 times for 136 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

In Indiana Bellamy sees a team Michigan can’t look past. “They play hard. Coach Allen’s a phenomenal coach,” Bellamy said. “Those guys, they’ve lost six games. If you look at the opponents they’ve played, they’ve lost to, outside of the Ohio State game, Cincinnati, the Michigan State game, last week against Maryland. Week 1 against Iowa was a tough one for them. They’ve played some formidable opponents and they’ve held their own. They’re dealing with a rash of injuries, but this is a very competitive, good football team. Fundamentally sound, tough as nails. They definitely take on the personality of their coach.”



