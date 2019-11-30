ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State beat the Michigan Wolverines, 56-27, to cap off an undefeated regular season. Head coach Ryan Day talked about his No. 1 ranked team's win over its arch rival at Michigan Stadium.

Day spoke about what it means to win his first game against U-M as the Buckeyes' head coach.

"I can say this, that ever since I took the job, it’s been on my mind," Day said about this game. "I know what this game means to the people of Ohio, the Buckeye nation. And, coming off the heels of one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, who went 7-0 here, those are big shoes to fill. I tried not to worry about that; our staff tried not to worry about that. All you can worry about is right now. Anytime you try to think about what-if, what-if, I just got right back in my work and just focused on trying to put a good game plan together.

"I talked to the team about toughness in practice, and just really staying focused on the task at hand. I cannot say enough about what this coaching staff has done, the leaders, the way that some of these guys played."

When asked where the win ranks for him personally, Day wasn't quite sure yet. He also wasn't sure the exact difference in feeling that he is experiencing as the head coach as opposed to an assistant.

"It’s hard to say right now [where it ranks], because there were a couple drives in there where I asked [offensive coordinator] Kevin Wilson what just happened on that drive, because it was such a blur," Day admitted. "This is all a blur right now. To say that there’s not stress coming into a game like this would be a lie. There’s so much riding on a game like this, and you understand, and you feel the weight of everyone involved with it. To win like this, right now, is a relief.

"I’m just overcome with emotion right now. There’s just so much that goes into this game. We live it year-round, and for our guys to play the way they did today, it means everything to our program, to my family. You have no idea. It just feels good."

Ohio State was coming into this rivalry matchup fresh off a 28-17 win in Columbus against Penn State.

"Coming off of last week’s game, that was an emotional win; it was a tough win," Day said. "Penn State is a top-10 win. And then, we had to come back and play in this game, which is the hardest played game we play every year."

Buckeyes' junior running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries as he helped lead Ohio State to a prolific day on offense. The Buckeyes racked up 577 yards of total offense on the afternoon.

"He had a little different look in his eye today," Day said of Dobbins. "He just had a look in his eye today that he wasn’t going to be denied. It was the same look as our offensive line, too, our tight ends, receivers. They all kind of had that look today, and J.K. ran hard."

A key point in the game was the offsides penalty on a 4th-and-4 by U-M senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson. The flag gave Ohio State a first down, and new life on its drive late in the second quarter. The next play, the Buckeyes went deep for a 47-yard pass to get it down to the U-M five-yard line before Dobbins punched in a touchdown on the next play. Day spoke about the aggressiveness in play calling.

"I think that their defensive staff does an excellent job, but you have to be aggressive against them," Day said of the play call. "You have to set the tone. They have really good players and a really good scheme, but you just have to stay aggressive and keep your foot on the pedal.

"There was one drive where we were up three scores and I ran it twice, and got a little conservative. I said, ‘No no, that’s it.’ That was the only drive where I felt we were conservative on offense. Other than that, I think we were really aggressive, which is the only way to do it. But, the only way that works is if your kids make plays."

Ohio State has scored 118 points on U-M in the last two meetings combined. Day said the credit for that goes to his players.

"They’re a very talented defense," Day said. "A lot of people have a hard time moving the ball. At the end of the day, a game like this comes down to the players, not plays, and these guys willed themselves to make plays."

On the defensive side of the ball, Day's team made mid-game adjustments to stop a U-M offense that had some success early in the game.

"They do a great job," Day said. "They have some really good receivers, [U-M senior quarterback] Shea Patterson is really talented and their offensive line did a good job protecting, I thought.

"They had a good plan, but I thought at halftime, our defensive staff made some really good adjustments. I think he was 4-of-22 in the second half, so we held him to that. That’s a really good passing offense and some of the best receivers in the country, so hats off to our defensive staff."