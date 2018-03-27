Loyola-Chicago isn’t scared of Michigan.

The Ramblers (32-5) have faced good teams in this tournament already and cast them aside, including another No. 3 seed, Tennessee. Now, they’ll try to do the same to the Wolverines.

Michigan (32-7) isn’t like the other teams Loyola has beaten. U-M is ranked twice as high as Tennessee according to KenPom.com, is the Big Ten champion and features a more accomplished coach in John Beilein than any other team it has faced.

It’s the biggest stage the No. 11 seed Ramblers could have ever hoped for — and they won’t go down without a fight.

To reach the Final Four, Loyola beat No. 6 seed Miami, No. 3 seed Tennessee, No. 7 seed Nevada and No. 9 seed Kansas State. It doesn’t share any common opponents with Michigan, but did play Northwestern in a scrimmage this season.

The two teams will meet Saturday at 6:09 p.m. The game will be televised on TBS.

Loyola has a seven-man rotation, and will occasionally play up to nine players should it need to. It has a balanced attack — a different player has led the team in scoring in each game in the NCAA Tournament.

Five players average in double-figures, four of them starters. Redshirt junior Clayton Custer is the team’s point guard and leads the squad, averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 assists per game.

“They call him General Custer,” Loyola Phoenix Sports Editor Henry Redman said. “He has very high basketball IQ, he doesn’t turn the ball over a ton. He’s the leader. He can score, but if he’s not hot or not getting open, he’s going to get the ball into the hands of whoever is.”

Loyola is best known for its passing ability. Against Kansas State, it had 17 assists on 27 made field goals, against Nevada, it had 15 assists on 29 field goals. In the second round against Tennessee, Loyola had 17 assists on 22 field goals and in the first round versus Miami had 19 assists on 29 field goals.

That’s 68 assists on 107 made shots this tournament, or 63.55 percent of the time.

“They are going to space the floor as much as possible,” Redman said. “They’ll play four guards at times, all spread out around the three-point line and either [freshman center] Cameron Krutwig or [senior forward] Aundre Jackson, who has the crazy ability to use the rim to protect his shot down low, those are the two big guys, and everyone else can shoot.”

Krutwig could be the key for success on Saturday for Loyola. He’s the only play over 6-foot-6 that sees playing time, and is the starting center at 6-foot-9. He’ll have his hands full with Michigan junior forward Moritz “Moe” Wagner, who stands at 6-foot-11. Sophomore center Jon Teske (7-foot-1) and freshman forward Isaiah Livers (6-foot-7) are also expected to see time at the five to counter Krutwig and Jackson, who is 6-foot-5 and comes off the bench.

By playing a lineup so small, it means the Ramblers will try to get out and run. It’s part of the way they’ve had success in the tournament — essentially space out the court and have more speed than opponents — just like Michigan did to Texas A&M.

“[Being undersized] hasn’t hurt them so far in the tournament,” Redman said. “They’ve been outsized in every game. Krutwig’s post moves are very good and every single guy on the floor will box out. They know they’re undersized, and they know how to compensate for it.”

Junior guard Marques Townes and senior forward Donte Ingram are the other two names to know. They each average more than 11 points per game, and Ingram leads the Ramblers in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 boards per game.

Every player in the rotation can shoot threes except for Krutwig. Custer shoots 45.4 percent, freshman guard Lucas Williamson shoots 42 percent, senior guard Ben Richardson shoots 40.4 percent, Townes shoots 39.7 percent and Ingram shoots 39.6 percent from three-point land.

That’s quite the barrage of three-point threats.

However, Loyola isn’t a team that looks to shoot threes first. Redman says the Ramblers prefer to drive into the lane and will take the threes when they have an open look — sometimes.

“They will pass as much as they can,” Redman said. “It’s crazy, they’ll pass up three or four good shots before they eventually shoot the ball.”

Loyola averages 7.5 triples per game, 189th in the country. Michigan is 61st, making an average of 9.0 threes a game.

On the defensive end, Loyola runs a man-to-man defense. According to KenPom.com, it has the No. 18 defense in the nation. For comparison, Michigan is fourth.

It will switch on every screen — something that has given the Wolverines trouble at times this season. That will be an area to watch. The Ramblers also don’t foul often and have never had a player foul out of a game this season, despite the short bench. They are No. 2 in the country in fouls per game, averaging only 13.8. Michigan is No. 28, with 15.7 fouls per game.

A game that doesn’t feature much free throw shooting could favor Michigan.

The Cinderella team is the fourth No. 11 seed to ever reach the Final Four. None of the previous teams have ever won the national title.

“The team has been having a blast, but they’ve been very good at celebrating their win and then turning that off and diving into the scouting for the next game,” Redman said. “Campus has been nuts, we weren’t really a sports school until a few weeks ago.”

Loyola ranked last in home attendance in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

Redman says the two keys to the game for Loyola are to win the battle down low, despite the size difference, and get off to a fast start.

It got off to a slow start against both Tennessee and Nevada and had to come from behind to win. Against Kansas State, it came out hot and blew out the Wildcats.

“I think Loyola has enough to pull off the upset,” Redman said.