After crushing Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 Thursday night, No. 3 seed Michigan moves on to face No. 9 seed Florida State with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The two teams will meet Saturday night at 8:49 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. and will be broadcast on TBS. The winner will face either No. 9 seed Kansas State or No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four.

The Seminoles are 23-11 overall and finished eighth in the ACC with a 9-9 record.

Michigan and Florida State shared three common opponents: Rutgers, Southern Miss and North Carolina. FSU beat all three. It also has wins over Florida, Syracuse, Clemson, Miami and Virginia Tech this season.

To reach the Elite Eight, the Seminoles beat No. 8 seed Missouri, No. 1 seed Xavier and No. 4 seed Gonzaga.

“When you see Florida State take the court, they are very long and athletic,” WarChant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel said. “Gonzaga coach Mark Few said before the game in the Sweet 16 that he couldn’t remember a team in the last 20 years a team that was as long and athletic as Florida State and a team that pressured the ball as much.”

They are coached by Leonard Hamilton, who has been the team’s coach since 2002. This is his first Elite Eight appearance.

“The difference with this team compared to previous teams, is that they’re very good offensively,” Schoffel said. “Especially in transition. They’re not a good half-court offensive team, but they’re very good if they get steals, turnovers, defensive rebounds and can get out and run.”

According to KenPom.com, Florida State is No. 26 overall in the country and has the No. 33 offense and No. 44 defense. For comparison, Michigan is ranked No. 7 overall and has the No. 24 offense and No. 3 defense.

Schoffel says that the key behind FSU’s tournament run has been the increased intensity on the defensive end of the floor. Pair that with its transition offense, and good things have happened for the Seminoles.

He added that Xavier tried to focus on staying back to stop that transition attack, but it only sometimes worked, and obviously wasn’t enough. FSU has been a very good finishing team at the rim. They key is simply avoiding the half-court offense as much as possible.

“If they can hit threes in the half-court, that really opens things up for them. If they get in the half-court offense, they have to shoot well from three,” Schoffel said. “They’re not great in the half-court otherwise.”

Florida State doesn’t have a star player that is a go-to guy. It’s a balanced attack — three players (junior wing Terance Mann, senior forward Phil Cofer and senior guard Braian Angola) all average just below 13 points per game. Another player to watch is sophomore guard Trent Forrest who is averaging 13.2 points per contest in his last nine games.

The Seminoles are also an extremely deep team. They play 10 and sometimes even 11 guys consistently. That was an area that Michigan had a large advantage over Texas A&M in, but won’t this time around.

They will often be led by a different guy on offense each night, which while frustrating for fans, makes the team difficult to prepare for.

“If they can get some deflections, get some easy points, I think that’s going to be a key,” Schoffel said. “I never feel good about Florida State in the half-court offensively, in any game, certainly at this level of competition. They have to get some easy points, which they’ve been able to do in these first few games.”

On defense, Florida State runs a man-to-man scheme. It’s a disruptive approach and it sometimes will look to pressure the ball full-court. It’s possible for FSU to do it all game long due to its depth.

“They’re really good defensively,” Schoffel said. “They kind of have an old-school approach to really putting a lot of emphasis on protecting the basket. Not only do they have good shot blockers, but they also will help a lot and bring a lot of guys over to collapse in the paint, which makes them susceptible sometimes to three-point shooters.

“Teams that can attack off the dribble, get into the lane and kick for threes, really give Florida State problems. They’ve done a better lately of stopping some of that.”

This is where Michigan could have its biggest advantage. The Wolverines love to drive into the lane and when the shot isn’t there, kick it out to a three-point shooter waiting on the perimeter.

U-M fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson could pose a threat to the Seminoles defense because of his ability to get lost in the defense and end up with wide open threes. Michigan set a school record for most players (eight) to make a triple in an NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M.

Florida State has two big men that stand more than 7-feet tall (junior Christ Koumadje and freshman Ike Obiagu). They will clog the lane and will be another reason why taking and making the three will be important for U-M.

“Defensively, I think [Florida State] really has to limit dribble penetration,” Schoffel said. “It’s so ingrained in them, there are times that they’ll face good shooters and the coaches will tell the players they can’t help as much, and they need to stay with those guys on the perimeter, but it’s so ingrained, that they sometimes get burned. That could be a huge issue for them if Michigan can get into the paint and kick.”

Schoffel thinks the game will come down to the wire, like so many others have in this tournament. He gives a slight edge to the Wolverines, but knows it could go either way.

“I think it’s going to be a great game,” Schoffel said. “Both teams have some real advantages. I do think that Michigan is going to have an advantage, especially if they shoot the ball like they did yesterday. But on the other side, the fact that FSU can go small, they maybe can neutralize some of the things Michigan exploited against Texas A&M.”