Michigan is the highest seeded team remaining on the left side of the NCAA Tournament bracket, leaving a path to the national championship game wide open.

However, Virginia, Xavier, North Carolina and Cincinnati were all also the highest remaining seeds on the left side of the bracket at one time, and each of those teams are sitting at home.

That means that the Wolverines are in no position to be looking ahead. Instead, the full attention is on No. 7 seed Texas A&M, which drubbed No. 2 seed North Carolina on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 25 on KenPom.com and has the No. 65 offense and No. 9 defense.

The Aggies are 22-12 overall and beat Providence in the first round of the tournament before facing the Tar Heels. They are coached by Billy Kennedy and are led on the court by two powerful big men, junior center Tyler Davis and sophomore forward Robert Williams.

“They’re really good on the front line. I think Tyler Davis and Rob Williams, they are probably as good a pair of posts as you’ll find in the country,” TexAgs.com writer Olin Buchanan said. “I don’t think that’s overstating it.”

Both players are 6-foot-10, with Davis weighing 266 pounds and Williams coming in at 241 pounds. Neither will be an easy matchup for Michigan inside.

Texas A&M simply plays a different style than Michigan, which prefers to have stretch big men like junior forward Moritz “Moe” Wagner.

“Tyler is big, strong guy,” Buchanan said. “He’s not necessarily an above the rim player. Obviously, he can dunk at his size, but he’s just more of a power guy. He’s the first option. They like to get the ball to him in the low post and let him try to create space and get layups.”

Davis is the Aggies leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Williams leads the team in rebounds, grabbing 9.2 boards per game to go along with 10.4 point per contest.

“Robert is probably a below average outside shooter, even though he shot pretty well last weekend,” Buchanan said. “He’s extremely athletic. He’s a guy that was projected as a high draft pick had he come out after his freshman year. He’s an outstanding rim protector.”

Williams is the better defender of the two. They combine to average four blocks a game. Both can play perimeter defense — and will against Michigan. Williams especially, who has a knack for swatting three-point attempts away. Davis stays more on the inside on both offense and defense, where he can stop opponents in the lane.

On offense, Williams is best from about 10 feet and in.

“If those guys are shooting from the outside, either the shot clock is about to run out, or A&M has touch of what they should be doing,” Buchanan said.

Freshman point guard TJ Starks has given the Aggies a lift, especially in the NCAA Tournament. After taking the starting job in January, he has turned a corner in his development.

“I think one of the big keys is he’s really started to develop and mature in the last month of the season,” Buchanan said. “He really started making progress.”

In his last 11 games, Starks is averaging more than 17 points per game, including a 21-point outburst against North Carolina.

Starks really started taking advantage of his opportunity after grad transfer guard Duane Wilson was lost for the season with an injury.

He is a score-first point guard that will face a strong defender in U-M sophomore guard Zavier Simpson.

Another important member of the Texas A&M lineup is 6-foot-9 small forward DJ Hogg, who scores more than 11 points per game. His length has the potential to cause problems for Michigan, especially since it already has to deal with Williams and Davis down low.

It could be a game where U-M relies on 7-foot-1 sophomore center Jon Teske, who is a better defender and rebounder than Wagner.

Like Michigan, Texas A&M is a poor free-throw shooting team. It is No. 320 in the nation from the charity stripe, shooting 66.4 percent. Michigan is No. 324, shooting 65.9 percent from the line.

A key in this game will simply be effort. Buchanan says that often times this season, the Aggies haven’t given it their strongest effort and it’s noticeable, especially when the team’s outside shooting isn’t there. Texas A&M needs Williams to come out ready to play.

“Since the tournament started, Rob Williams has looked motivated,” Buchanan said. “I think it’s that simple with him, if he really wants to play, he’s probably one of the 10 most athletic players in the country when he really wants to play.”

Buchanan admitted that he hasn’t seen enough of Michigan basketball this year to make an educated prediction, but knows that if the Wolverines come out the way they did against Montana and Houston, the Aggies have the edge.

“We joke and say A&M has been bipolar all year,” Buchanan said. “You just don’t know what team is going to show up.”